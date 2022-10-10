Nubank Planned Reservation: see how it works!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Recently, Nubank announced the launch of Nu Reserva Planada, a fixed income fund aimed at people who already have a more organized financial situation and wish to invest to achieve greater profitability. In this sense, the new fund is for those who think about long-term investment.

Currently, the novelty is only available to a group of customers and will be gradually rolled out to more people.

Planned Reservation

With Nu Reserva Planada it is possible to invest in financial bills and debentures, among other types of fixed income assets. The profitability of this fund is linked to the basic interest rate, the Selic, and the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate).

The bonds are from private companies. In other words, when investing, the customer buys a small part of that institution. This is a common feature of funds.

A positive point is that Nubank’s analysts focus on companies with good credit quality. This makes the volatility of this medium to be lower when compared to shares on the Stock Exchange, for example.

Minimum investment of the Planned Reserve

As mentioned above, this fund is recommended for people who already have extra money to invest. In this sense, the minimum investment of the Planned Reserve is R$ 500.

Planned Reserve Liquidity

The income from Nu Reserva Planada can be redeemed from the 11th day on which the client requests the redemption, for amounts above R$ 100. Therefore, this type of fund is intended for people who want a long-term investment.

There is another option for emergencies. This is the early redemption with acceleration of the fund.

Planned Reservation Fees

The Planned Reserve charges some fees for the maintenance of the service, just like all other investment funds. See what they are.

Maximum management fee: 0.7% per year on the amount invested;

Performance fee: 20% on profitability above 100% of CDI;

Income Tax: the same rate for any type of fixed income investment;

IOF (Tax on Financial Operations): levied on income from redemptions made less than 30 days after the application.

Regarding the IR, the percentage varies according to the time the money is invested. The longer, the lower the tax rate.

The IOF is also only charged within the period mentioned above. After 30 days, the tax is no longer applicable.

More information about Nu Reserva Planada can be found on the Nubank website.

Image: Miguel Lagoa/Shutterstock.com