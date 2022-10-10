“One of the best”; Libertadores champion can be Flamengo coach if Dorival takes over the Brazilian team

After conquering another victory for the Brazilian Championship, this time against Cuiabá, by 2 to 1, away from home, the Flamengo puts 100% of its forces with an eye on the first leg of the Copa do Brasil, which will be at Neo Química Arena, against Corinthians, next Wednesday (12). The team led by Dorival Júnior does not want to give chance to chance and seeks a good result, precisely to play more calmly at Maracanã.

In the same way as the Paulistas, Rubro-Negro spared countless players in the weekend’s game, preventing possible injuries or anything that could get in the way of the final. It is worth remembering that, unlike Vítor Pereira’s team,Cariocas know that they will still have, soon after, the Libertadores decision, that is, they need to have the squad available, without losing pieces.

Off the lawns, however, a situation generated a certain debate: as published by Marcondes Brito, in his column on the Metrópole if he emerges victorious in the two finals he will face, the flamengo coach will be one of the favorites, alongside Abel Ferreira, to take charge of the Brazilian national team.

Nonetheless, the replacement caught the eye:

“This is how an outcome that seems ideal to me is sewn: Dorival in the Brazilian National Team and Tite in Flamengo. Yes, there is such a possibility. A part of the Crimson-Black crowd turns up their noses at Tite, but the board considers him one of the best, if not the best Brazilian coach.

The other day I heard Tite talk about the Libertadores final and he, without evading the question, said that Flamengo has more chances of being champions. It was a gesture of sincerity and sympathy that made a good impression within the club.“wrote the journalist, creating a lot of repercussion.