OneXPlayer mini Pro Gundam Edition portable console released with Ryzen 7 processor

OneXPlayer mini Pro Gundam Edition is a new laptop announced by the brand with custom design. As I made the name, the reference is Gundam, a famous Japanese animation franchise that lent its colors to the manufacturer’s new product. At this point, he comes up with details like the writing and serial numbers pertaining to the production.

However, this is not the only attraction of this mini PC, which was launched with a Ryzen 7 6800U processor, which has 8 cores and 16 threads operating at a base frequency of 2.7GHz and a boost of 4.7GHz (which in this case, occurs in a single core). That is, it is very different from the product launched in 2021, which came with an Intel processor.