OneXPlayer mini Pro Gundam Edition portable console released with Ryzen 7 processor

OneXPlayer mini Pro Gundam Edition is a new laptop announced by the brand with custom design. As I made the name, the reference is Gundam, a famous Japanese animation franchise that lent its colors to the manufacturer’s new product. At this point, he comes up with details like the writing and serial numbers pertaining to the production.
However, this is not the only attraction of this mini PC, which was launched with a Ryzen 7 6800U processor, which has 8 cores and 16 threads operating at a base frequency of 2.7GHz and a boost of 4.7GHz (which in this case, occurs in a single core). That is, it is very different from the product launched in 2021, which came with an Intel processor.
The adhesion of an AMD chip, even so, comes as no surprise. After all, it has already announced products with components from the red manufacturer, with OneXFly being the most recent, announced last month. In addition, the item comes with a 7-inch screen in Full HD resolution and full sRGB range coverage.
The storage, in turn, is on SSD and has a capacity of 1TB. It is also worth mentioning the USB 4, USB A ports and 3.5 mm jack for headphones. Finally, the product comes with a 48Wh battery, which promises an autonomy between 2h and 3h of gaming on a charge. However, the manufacturer did not reveal the conditions that led to this brand.
The OneXPlayer mini Pro Gundam Edition is on sale in the Chinese market and the variant with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage can be purchased for 8,999 yuan, which in direct conversion is R$6526.