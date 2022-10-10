“Only goes out to a Flamengo”; Grêmio fans regret the likely chance of Renato’s “darling” to go to Rio and criticize the Board

With access to the Brasileirão Serie A forwarded, Grêmio is now starting to plan for the next season. Under the command of Renato Gaúcho, Immortal is already thinking about reinforcements for 2023, mainly in search of a good campaign for first, to remain in the first division. And one of the players seen by the Board is one of the highlights of the Brazilian Championship.

It is the striker Pedro Raul, who is the top scorer of the Brazilian Championship, with 17 goals scored, as well as Germán Cano, from Fluminense. With this performance, Pedro Raul has been coveted by several clubs in Brazil, such as Flamengo and Corinthians, as well as teams from abroad, mainly from the Asian and Arab markets.

However, even with Grêmio’s interest, the Board of Immortal has been slow to take any action in relation to a possible hiring, which generated complaints from the fans on social networks. See the fan comment (SIC):

“People dreaming of Pedro Raul, Gremio already lost the opportunity to have a contract, now he only leaves Goiás for a Flamengo or Europa”.

Another grêmio pointed out that Grêmio can enter an auction for the athlete and, if that happens, Immortal would not be able to compete with other teams, being passed back. Check it out (SIC):

“Auction will be strong.. Grêmio was left behind and can’t compete for a player with anyone”.

Highlight of the Brazilian Championship and praised by Tite, Pedro Raul revealed that he was even sought after by Grêmio before closing with Goiás. In an interview with Rádio Gaúcha in September, the striker said that he was sought after before Immortal closed the sale of Churín. “Grêmio came to me this year, when I still hadn’t closed with Goiás, and then I remember that Churín was still there, so they needed to solve his situation first and then see mine, but I couldn’t wait, then , I closed with Goiás”‘delivered’ the attacker.