Palmeiras can match 2022’s longest winning streak and keep 12 points off the lead | palm trees

After the fall in Libertadores, the Palmeiras squad closed and started to adopt the speech of facing the remaining rounds of the Brazilian Championship as finals. Since then, the team led by Abel Ferreira has started a streak of five consecutive victories and has taken the lead in the national tournament.

This Monday, against Atlético-GO, at 18:30, in Goiânia, Verdão will have one more decision seeking to keep the gap of 12 points in the first place and, consequently, equal the best positive sequence of the team.

The five straight wins of the palm trees:

Youth (2 to 1); saints (1 to 0); Athletic-MG (1 to 0); Botafogo (3 to 1); coritiba (4 to 0).

The Palmeiras won six times in a row in May, when they beat for Copa do Brasil (Juazeirense), Brasileirão (Red Bull Bragantino, Juventude and Santos) and Libertadores (Emelec and Deportivo Táchira).

1 of 2 Cast of Palmeiras in training at the Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras Cast of Palmeiras in training at the Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras

Considering only matches for the Brazilian Championship, Verdão is also one victory away from equaling the biggest series of triumphs – there were 18 points in six games, from the 17th to 22nd round.

On Sunday, Inter beat Goiás at home and reduced the gap between the leader and the vice-leader to nine points. Verdão, however, still needs four wins in the remaining eight matches to confirm the national title.

In the first place since the 10th round, the Palmeiras team also defends another positive retrospect this Monday: the invincibility as a visitor. In this edition, there were nine wins and six draws in 15 games.

After the game against Atlético-GO this Monday, Palmeiras will still have seven more games in the Brasileirão: São Paulo (home), Avaí (home), Athletico-PR (away), Fortaleza (home), Cuiabá (away) , América-MG (home) and Internacional (away). Verdão has 66 points against Internacional’s 57 points, but with one game less.

