Passage of the large Boeing 777 near the Golden Gate Bridge draws attention this weekend

One of the passages of the Boeing 777, in the scene of the video below





Scenes of the low passages of a large Boeing 777 plane near the famous Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, in the United States, draw attention this weekend on social media.

The jet, in United Airlines colors, is seen approaching and reducing its altitude as it passes over the bridge and heads over San Francisco Bay. The following video from CBS shows footage taken on Friday, October 7:

In the images above, the Boeing 777-300ER, the world’s largest commercially operating twin-engine aircraft, flies during the first of three days of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) aerial displays.

SFFW began in 1981, when then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein led the nation in celebrating United States maritime services. Taking place every October in San Francisco during Italian Heritage Weekend, the SFFW air show, ship parade and many community events have become a significant and integral part of the city’s local culture and economy.

The event also features a unique training and education program that brings together civilian and military forces to develop and share best practices in humanitarian assistance. In doing so, it creates important and lasting relationships for its partners and generates more than $10 million in annual revenue for the city, being recognized by the US Department of Defense as the model for fleet weeks nationwide.

The plane seen in the images is the 777-300ER registered under the registration N2749U, which flew for just over 2 hours for the presentation, considering from takeoff and holding orbit time to passage through the bay and return to the landing.

The flight path on Friday – Image: FlightRadar24

In addition to the Friday flight seen in the images, the huge twin-engine plane flew again on Saturday, the 8th, to repeat the display to all the public present in the vicinity of the bay.

The event schedule still indicates another United Airlines participation this Sunday, October 9, so possibly the Boeing 777 should make one more last appearance to delight those present.

As seen in the video above, Captain Scott Kartvedt, who has responsibility for training United pilots to perform the demonstration, told CBS: “Seeing a commercial airliner flying over an iconic landscape like San Francisco Bay is incredible. There are some favorite maneuvers. I like the opening pass because it’s kind of awe-inspiring when you see that big plane at 300 feet (91 meters).”

United Airlines is the “presentation sponsor” of Fleet Week, and a company spokesperson said participation in the air show aims to “inspire the next generation of aviators.”

Until a few years ago, when United still operated the Boeing 747-400 on its passenger transport flights, the iconic model was chosen for the event, as can be seen in the following videos:



