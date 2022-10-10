Perrone: Hunger that VP asks for against Flamengo is fickle at Corinthians – 10/09/2022

Vítor Pereira was surgical in saying that Corinthians need to go in very hungry against Flamengo, next Wednesday (12), in the opening of the final of the Copa do Brasil. In fact, if you play this game and play the return game hungry, Alvinegro increases your chances against the red-black.

The problem is that Corinthians’ hunger has not been constant. You never know when the team will be competitive.

When playing with a full belly, the VP team usually gives space to opponents, abuses the wrong passes and is slow and inattentive. It was like this in the tie in two goals with Juventude, on the last day 4, in Caxias do Sul.

A transformation occurs when Corinthians plays hungry, as happened this Saturday (8) in the first half of the 2-1 victory over Atlhetico-PR, with only four players on the field.

Attentive, Alvinegro was suffocating in the marking and objective in the attack. That’s why they reached halftime winning 2-0. Corinthians’ 13-7 defeat of Hurricane in the match, according to the Footstats website, shows the size of Corinthians’ appetite.

But the best example of hunger cited by VP happened in the return game of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense, at Neo Química Arena. The 3-0 victory was built with a lot of concentration to nullify the rival’s strengths and create scoring chances. There were 24 tackles by the home team against 10 by the visitors. In the submissions, the score was 16 x 12 in favor of the Corinthians.

Pereira knows that having the same concentration is essential for Alvinegro to reach Maracanã alive. When at their best, Flamengo doesn’t usually forgive mistakes from opponents.

In this scenario, it is encouraging for the Corinthians team, despite being full of reserves, to have shown the competitiveness it displayed in the first half of the last game before the decision. The VP challenge is to break your team’s ups and downs routine and keep them hungry.

