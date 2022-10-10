POCO F5 has first specs revealed in firmware leak

POCO launches high-performance phones in the F line, but at an affordable price. Its history began with the Pocophone F1, considered one of the brand’s greatest successes. In 2022, the manufacturer launched the POCO F4, considered a disappointment by many users for the few differences from its predecessor, the POCO F3. The first details of POCO F5 have been leaked and bring interesting details.

















The new POCO F5 should come with a 2K resolution screen. The first of the brand to bring the novelty was the POCO F4 Pro, but its performance did not reach the expected level. It is also mentioned that the device will be a renamed version of the Redmi K60, just as the POCO F4 was of the Redmi K40S.

The POCO F5 model code is M11A, but Xiaomi appears to have made some changes. It appears in the IMEI database as 23013PC75G, which means 23=2023, 01=January, PC=POCO, 75=M11A, G=Global. Normally, the device should have code 23011311AG.

POCO F5 would be codenamed Mondrian, AMOLED screen, 2K resolution (1440 x 3200 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the Xiaomuiu website claims that the phone will come with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform. If this is confirmed, it will be a significant performance gain compared to the POCO F4, which uses the Snapdragon 870.

The POCO F5 is expected to be made official in the first quarter of 2023 in China, arriving in India and the global market a few weeks later.

