Power supply re-established at the Zaporijia nuclear power plant

The power connection that supplies electricity to the Zaporijia nuclear power plant in Ukraine was re-established this Sunday by Ukrainian engineers, revealed the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.

In a statement, the IAEA explains that this Sunday was re-established the 750 kilovolt line at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, allowing the shutdown of the diesel generators, which had been operating as an emergency resource since Thursday.

Still, the restoration of energy supply is “a temporary relief from an unsustainable situation”, wrote Rafael Grossi on the social network Twitter.

A power line, which supplied electricity to the Zaporijia nuclear power plant, was temporarily damaged on Thursday after a bombing, and the cooling of the core of reactor 6 was ensured.

The director general of the IAEA has defended the creation of a protection zone around the plant, a topic he addressed on Thursday in Kiev, in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and which he will also discuss with the Russian authorities in Moscow. , this week.

With six reactors, the Zaporiya nuclear power plant has not produced electricity since 9/11, when the last reactor in operation was shut down.

Last week, the Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree ordering the government to take over the nuclear plant, which has been under the control of the Russian army since March, a decision rejected by Ukraine and the international community.