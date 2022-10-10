PSG don’t keep promise and Mbappé is dissatisfied with tactical role







Mbappé is not satisfied with his role at PSG (Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) Photo: Launch!

Striker Kylian Mbappé is dissatisfied with his role at Paris Saint-Germain, according to “L’Équipe”. Last weekend, the athlete published on his social networks an image of the game against Reims with the hashtag “pivotgang”an irony about his participation as the most advanced man in the field.

In recent weeks, the athlete had already spoken about how he feels more comfortable working for France. At the time, shirt seven mentioned the presence of Giroud as the team’s striker and having more freedom to perform plays in other sectors of the field.

However, PSG failed to deliver what they promised Mbappé and left something to be desired in the transfer market. Luis Campos, the club’s sporting director, acknowledged some gaps in the squad after the market. The team looked for an official nine, like Lewandowski, but ended up with young Ekitike.

With that, Christophe Galtier, coach of Paris Saint-Germain, has been opting to use Mbappé as the most advanced piece on the pitch. Meanwhile, Neymar and Messi can play behind the world champion due to the good start to the season of the South American duo with the shirt of the French club.

Tensions are exposed, mainly because it is a player who is at the center of the team’s sporting project after his contract renewal. However, it is not known if the proportion of the problem may be even greater or if publications on social networks will be limited.

