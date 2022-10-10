Putin says attacks are tough response to Ukraine, threatens to toughen bombings

Last Saturday, 8, there was an attack on a bridge in Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014; since September, Zelenksy has achieved important victories in the war

Gavriil GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / AFP

Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of terrorist attacks



After attacking again KievUkrainian capital, this Monday, 10th, after months without concentrating its actions in the region, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putinstated that the attack is a harsh response to the Ukraine , accused of carrying out multiple terrorist attacks on what it claims is Russian territory, and has threatened more “firm responses” such as today’s missile attack. “In the event that attempts to commit terrorist attacks on our territory continue, Russia’s response will be firm and, given its scale, will be matched with the level of threats to the Russian Federation,” said the head of state, during a Security Council meeting. from the country. According to Putin, Ukrainian intelligence carried out “three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant, attacking on several occasions the high voltage lines”. The Russian president indicated that “with its actions, the Kiev regime has placed itself on the side of the most odious international terrorist organizations”. Putin confirmed a mass missile attack on civilian targets in several Ukrainian cities, in response to an attack on a bridge in Ukraine last Saturday. Crimea, peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014, and explained that “at the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and in accordance with the plan of the General Staff of Russia, a mass attack was carried out with high-precision air, naval and land displacement weapons against Ukrainian energy, military direction and communications targets. He also assured that “nobody can have any doubts” that Moscow will carry out new attacks of this type, if the Ukrainian threats persist. “Murders of social activists, journalists, researchers, both in Ukraine and in Russia. Terrorist bombings of Donbass for more than eight years. Acts of nuclear terrorism, I refer to the missile and artillery attacks on the nuclear power plant in zaporizhia“, said the Russian president.

*With information from EFE