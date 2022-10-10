Red Alert | Producers update sequel status

the producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia updated the status of Red Alert sequels in development at Netflix.

Filming is expected to begin sometime in 2023.

“We have a script for Red Alert 2, and almost there for Red Alert 3. The plan is, hopefully, to make these films simultaneously. But it all depends on how Dwayne (Johnson), Gal (Gadot) and Ryan (Reynolds) react (to the scripts). This franchise is a blast and obviously Netflix really wants it (new movies), and Rawson (Marshall Thurber, director and writer) is very committed.”

Flynn declared.

“Yes, Rawson is working on it, and we talked about it the other day. It’s like his baby. We are excited to read a new draft that will be arriving very soon.”

concluded Garcia.

Red alert became the biggest blockbuster in the history of the streaming platform, accumulating 360 million hours viewed in 28 days.

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds were paid $60 million ($20 million each) for the film, committing much of the budget.

In the plot, when Interpol issues a red alert – a global search and seizure order for the world’s most wanted criminals – it’s time for FBI investigator John Hartley to step in.

The hunt will put him in the middle of a daring plan, where he’ll need to work alongside con artist Nolan Booth to capture the world’s most wanted art thief, The Bishop.