Renata Fan highlights Botafogo’s reaction before the duel against Internacional: ‘I’m already scared, I’m worried’

the victory of Botafogo over the Sao Paulo in Morumbi, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão-2022, was the main topic of “Jogo Aberto”, by Band, this Monday (10/10). program presenter, Renata Fana declared supporter of the Internationalpraised Glorioso’s reaction and expressed concern about next Sunday’s game at Stadium Nilton Santoswhen alvinegros and colorados will face each other.

Is it a shame to lose to Botafogo, Ronaldo? Because I’m worried about Botafogo, they’re playing a lot of ball, they’re Inter’s next opponent and the game is in Rio de Janeiro. Remember that first game, that penalty they gave to Inter that wasn’t, then they took a goal from the Market… Anyway… I’m worried! Botafogo in the rain won three important points from São Paulo. This Tiquinho Soares arrived well – Renata stressed.

I was already afraid of Botafogo, just before the game with Inter, they go again and get a good result. I had already won Avaí and Goiás away from home, and now this game at Nilton Santos. Anyway… – he added.

Ronaldo Giovanelliformer goalkeeper Corinthians and one of the commentators on “Jogo Aberto” said he already expected an improvement from Botafogo after the mid-year transfer window.

Botafogo at the beginning of the championship was kind of like that, but we said that in the second round things would be different, and things have been pretty crazy – said Ronaldo.

