Renata Fan highlights Botafogo’s reaction before the duel against Internacional: ‘I’m already scared, I’m worried’

the victory of Botafogo over the Sao Paulo in Morumbi, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão-2022, was the main topic of “Jogo Aberto”, by Band, this Monday (10/10). program presenter, Renata Fana declared supporter of the Internationalpraised Glorioso’s reaction and expressed concern about next Sunday’s game at Stadium Nilton Santoswhen alvinegros and colorados will face each other.

– Is it a shame to lose to Botafogo, Ronaldo? Because I’m worried about Botafogo, they’re playing a lot of ball, they’re Inter’s next opponent and the game is in Rio de Janeiro. Remember that first game, that penalty they gave to Inter that wasn’t, then they took a goal from the Market… Anyway… I’m worried! Botafogo in the rain won three important points from São Paulo. This Tiquinho Soares arrived well – Renata stressed.

– I was already afraid of Botafogo, just before the game with Inter, they go again and get a good result. I had already won Avaí and Goiás away from home, and now this game at Nilton Santos. Anyway… – he added.

Ronaldo Giovanelliformer goalkeeper Corinthians and one of the commentators on “Jogo Aberto” said he already expected an improvement from Botafogo after the mid-year transfer window.

– Botafogo at the beginning of the championship was kind of like that, but we said that in the second round things would be different, and things have been pretty crazy – said Ronaldo.