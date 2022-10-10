Retirees, in Japan and without a team: where are the finalists of the Copa do Brasil 2018 by Corinthians | Corinthians

Corinthians begins this week its second attempt to be four-time champion of the Copa do Brasil. The first, in October 2018, was unsuccessful, with Cruzeiro taking the cup.

At the time, the team led by Jair Ventura had left Vitória, Chapecoense and Flamengo behind before facing the Minas Gerais team. In BH, Raposa won 1-0. At Neo Química Arena, another defeat, this time for 2-1, in a game marked by controversial VAR decisions.

Four years later, where are the Corinthians players who took the field in the two finals games? See below:

Starting with the easiest ones: Cássio and Fagner followed all the time at Timão. The duo remained in the starting lineup for four years, without being threatened by any reserve. And he seeks an unprecedented title with the Corinthians shirt. Fagner, for Vasco da Gama, won the cup in 2011.

Another who returns to the final is Mateus Vital. The midfielder had arrived that year from Vasco, was a starter in the first game of the final, lost his spot in the big decision, but re-entered in the second half. On loan to Greece’s Panathinaikos until June, he is now an option in the current squad.

Two players from that final no longer play the role of football player. The first to stop was Emerson Sheik, who entered the first game of the final and won his place in the decision at the age of 40.

He stopped in December of that year, two months after the final. He became football coordinator in Andrés Sanchez’s administration, fell during the year 2019 and is currently a television commentator.

Another who retired was Jadson, holder in both games of the final. The announcement was recent, in August of this year, after a visit to Vitória. He currently has businesses in Londrina and Curitiba.

The two foreign players who played in the final are out of Brazil. Ángel Romero, idol of the fans and holder in the decisions, left the club the following year after not reaching a renewal agreement. The Paraguayan left for San Lorenzo, from Argentina, and currently plays for Cruz Azul, from Mexico.

The Chilean Angelo Araos, now 25, is also in Mexico. The midfielder, who entered the first game of the decision, never took off with the Timão shirt, being traded with Necaxa, from Mexico, at the end of 2021.

Starter in the first game and reserve in the second, striker Clayson is now in Japanese football. In July, he was taken by coach Fábio Carille to reinforce the V-Varen Nagasaki team. The 27-year-old has scored two goals in nine matches since joining the Asian club.

Another seven players who played in those decisive games are spread across Brazilian football.

Two of them still have a link with Corinthians: left-back Danilo Avelar, who was loaned to América-MG and has a contract until December, and defender Léo Santos, now 23, who has only played two games for Ponte Preta in the Série A. B. At the age of 19, the boy made a serious mistake in the final that led to Fox’s first goal. Today, after injuries, he is trying to resume his career.

In Serie A of the Brasileirão is Pedrinho. Athlete for Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, he returned to Brazil because of the war and is now part of the Atlético-MG squad. The boy was the protagonist of the final, as he had a great goal annulled by the referee in one of the most remembered moves by the fans in Itaquera.

Also in the First Division are two other names. One is Gabriel, who left Corinthians at the beginning of the season after being traded to Internacional. The other is defender Henrique, 35 years old, now at Coritiba. In Serie B is the midfielder Ralf, 38, who plays for Vila Nova.

Who also played in Segundona, but is currently without a club, is striker Jonathas, 33 years old. He appeared as Jair Ventura’s surprise in the final, but it was a big disappointment – as was his brief stint at Corinthians.

This year, he stayed at Náutico for two months, but asked to leave after seven matches played. Since the end of August, he has been preparing for the year 2023.

