Review | One Very Lucky Girl: Netflix Original With Mila Kunis Is A Punch In The Pit Of The Stomach

Ani is the portrait of many of us. With acidic and ironic daydreams that never dare cross her lips and reach the world’s ears, she is like a wind-up doll – pull the right thread, and she responds to your commands -, a definition even verbalized by herself. This life surrounded by the expectations of others gave birth to an inevitable cynicism. Between trauma and the personal pressure of being extremely successful in all areas of her life, she walks under the shadow of her past, her mother’s cursed words and the judgment of a society that still didn’t know how to deal with victims of abuse. , whatever its nature. Annie’s story in A very lucky girl it is exactly like that of many women. And that’s why the new original from Netflix has reverberated so powerfully.

in the plot, Mila Kunis brings to life a talented journalist who hides behind a facade. Your perfect fiancé, lived by Finn Wittrock, does his best to deal with her past problems and even tries to help her. But the truth is that Ani can’t be saved by anyone – not a father, not a mother, not even a boyfriend – if she doesn’t allow herself to heal from the past, something that is only up to her. And the ideal opportunity arises when a documentary filmmaker decides to rescue the worst moment of her life, in a documentary that aims to explore what really happened to her and her colleagues during a terrible fatal incident at the prestigious school where they all studied as teenagers.

A very lucky girl it’s a story about when the present becomes a great extension of our past. As we see the protagonist fight with all her strength to overcome herself and her fears, she forgets that there is no future without a healed and cemented past. Like a zombie that is daily reborn and haunts her every step of the way, she tries to get rid of her own memories, not allowing herself to talk about them. And the drama directed by Mike Barkerfrom a screenplay adapted from the book by Jessica Knoll does just that: Exposes a wounded woman’s deepest wounds, to allow her and the audience to heal as well.

Enjoy watching:

And that’s why movies like A very lucky girl are so identifiable. Naturally aimed at a female audience, but not limited to that, the film is loosely inspired by the beginnings of the Time’s Up movement – which lost its power due to unfair inconsistencies. As an invitation to the most brutal personal honesty, the film motivates us not only to reflect on the impact that a sexist society can have in the long term on women’s lives. More than that, the plot transforms Ani’s story into the reflection of many accounts and real experiences and reaches out to genuine survivors (and not those who lie in the twitter to gain fame and engagement!), encouraging us to let go of our own wounds, allowing them to heal.

And like a punch in the stomach, the crime drama still manages to address extremely important secondary themes, such as school bullying, easy access to weapons and social pressures. With a simple direction that doesn’t show Barker’s creative identity, the film focuses more on Ani’s journey of liberation, allowing herself to step out of the shadows of her fears, to finally be honest with herself and everyone around her. bringing Mila Kunis in an exceptional performance, A very lucky girl it may even be formulaic and not innovate in the genre. But because it has such a rich source material that was so well adapted by the author herself, the drama manages to break its small mistakes with a powerful hero’s journey about redemption and rebirth, amid the wreckage of a past stained with blood and regrets.

Don’t forget to watch: