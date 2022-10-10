Ricardinho: ‘Vacation in the G-8 is the conquest of the Brazilian Championship for Botafogo this year’

Grupo Globo commentator, Ricardo analyzed in SporTV’s “Exchange of Passes”, the victory of Botafogo 1-0 over the Sao Paulothis Sunday, in Morumbi, for the Brazilian championship. For him, the game was balanced and the alvinegra advantage was to take advantage of the opportunity he had.

– São Paulo in the first half had more possession, even involved, but they need to turn it into scoring chances. Didn’t. In the second half, Botafogo even came back a little better, played more in São Paulo’s field, which at one point rebalanced, had volume, got submissions, but failed to finish a little from outside the area with the field soaked. São Paulo had the possibility to open the scoring, they arrived on the right side and could not put their teammate in a position to finish. Time passed and the team couldn’t finish the play well. In a field like this, with the rain that it had, there is a compliment, the drainage is good, it was not even to have a game. In an inattention, crossing, deflection, Leo pulls Tchê Tchê, a well-marked penalty. Tiquinho simply took from Felipe Alves and gave the victory to Botafogo – said Ricardinho.

– Justice? Football is not about justice, it’s about realizing the opportunities you create or the opponent gives you. Botafogo took their chance and came out with a result. The vacancy in the G-8 is the conquest of the Brazilian Championship for Botafogo this year – he added.

With 43 points, Botafogo is in ninth position and has approached the classification zone for the Libertadores.