RICARDO FELTRIN – Hackers hijack Record emails and cause panic

On the 3rd day after the invasion and “kidnapping”, by hackers, of its news files, pictures and all stored content that was already shown in the past or would be shown in the future, RecordTV faces another very serious problem.

The column found this Monday (10th) that, in addition to preventing employees from accessing the Ibope numbers of the programs, the invaders also “hijacked” the “intranet” of Bishop Edir Macedo’s station.

Intranet is like a “private internet” (it uses the same “base” of protocols) and can only be accessed by employees or collaborators with the permission of a company.

The “hackers” got hold of all the addresses and years of content of emails exchanged, sent and received by employees. The number of messages is incalculable.

As this column published on Saturday, journalistic and entertainment programs are racing to try to cover the “holes” created by the impossibility of using recorded content (both edited and “raw”).

climate of terror

All are without access to their e-mails and also to the internal messaging system.

The discovery caused a real atmosphere of terror at Record, because the emails exchanged by the entire top of the station (bishops) have been in the hands of the invaders since Saturday morning.

Confidential messages, negotiations with suppliers and companies and strategies for the 2023 schedule: Record lost access to absolutely everything.

silent broadcaster

Since Saturday, this column has been trying to get an official record from Record, without success. If and when the broadcaster responds, this text will be updated.

Ricardo Feltrin at the twitter, Facebook, Instagram, website Ooops! and YouTub