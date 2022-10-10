Rizek praises Botafogo’s campaign: ‘It lost four months of the year in relation to rivals. Brazilian who makes it so far is admirable’

O Botafogo is one of the sensations of the moment in the Brazilian championship. Presenter of “SportTV Selection”, André Rizek opened the program to talk about Glorioso’s campaign, which comes from four victories in the last five games – a campaign inferior in this cut only to that of Palmeiras. And, if before it was appointed as a candidate for relegation, today it fights for a spot in Libertadores.

– We did a simple survey, with the photograph of the moment. Palmeiras is the only one that won all the games, and the second best sequence is that of Botafogo, with four victories and one defeat. Botafogo was full of morale to face São Paulo yesterday at Morumbi, on a drenched lawn, and Botafogo, mad, went there and won the game – highlighted Rizek.

The presenter mentioned the various mishaps that Botafogo faced during the season due to the natural changes that would be made with the arrival of the SAF, remembering that Glorioso went after the opponents, without having had pre-season, for example.

– If you think that Botafogo lost four months of the year in comparison with its rivals, because it can only be assembled in the week before the start of the Brazilian, and being with its third different team, it had to be assembled and dismantled, without having time to test a game model, the Brazilian that Botafogo has done so far is admirable. It may still end up with a spot in the pre-Libertadores, there are great possibilities – stressed Rizek, who also praised the signings:

– Botafogo had a profile of signings that were not talked about here in Brazil, they were not names that were on the lips of the people, like Tiquinho and Adryelson.