Russia retaliates and expands attacks on Ukraine; Kiev is targeted by bombing – 10/10/2022

Moscow escalates the war against Ukraine, in what international observers are reading as a signal that the Kremlin intends to escalate the conflict. For the first time since June, Kiev is again attacked by Russian missiles. On Monday morning, the Ukrainian capital recorded several explosions, in what is being considered as a response by Vladimir Putin to the explosion at the weekend against the bridge that connects Russian territory to the Crimean peninsula.

The Russian government still warns: what Ukrainian cities suffered in the morning is just the beginning of the answer. “This is just the first episode. Others will follow,” said Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president. Alarmed, G7 leaders called for an emergency meeting with the Ukrainian government on Tuesday. Diplomats admitted to UOL that the war is entering its most tense and unpredictable phase.

“The Kremlin has again escalated its aggression to a new level,” said Ursula van der Leyen, president of the European Commission. “We need to protect our critical infrastructure,” she added.

Although the weekend attack was not claimed, the Kremlin denounced the Ukrainian government as responsible for the act of “terror” on the bridge. In Moscow, high-level diplomatic sources confirmed to UOL on Saturday that Putin would respond.

This Monday, Russian attacks hit the capital in the middle of rush hour. The missiles landed on some of the city’s main transport arteries. There were at least four missiles and almost a dozen other explosions, for more than an hour.

“Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district in the center of the capital,” Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on social media.

Local police said at least eight people had died and another 24 were injured.

Lviv, Ternopil, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia were also attacked. Andriy Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv, confirmed that parts of the city are without water or electricity. But he assured that the authorities are working to restore services.

On social media, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy urged the population not to leave the shelters. According to him, on the 229th day of the war, the Russians “are trying to destroy us and erase us from the face of the earth.” “Destroy people who are sleeping in Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who are going to work in Dnipro and Kiev. I beg you all: do not leave the shelters,” he said. “

According to the Ukrainian government, 41 of the 75 missiles fired by Russia were shot down.

For Zelenskiy, Russia’s goal is to undermine energy supplies and the civilian population. “The morning is difficult. We are dealing with terrorists. Dozens of missiles, Iranian ‘Shahids’. They have two targets. Energy facilities – all over the country”; he said.

“Kiev region and Khmelnytsky region, Lviv and Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Frankiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Zhytormyr region, Kirovohrad region, the south,” he wrote. “They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system,” he said.

For the Ukrainian, “the second target is people”. “The timing and targets were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible. Stay in shelters today. Always follow safety rules. And always remember: Ukraine was here before this enemy appeared, Ukraine will be here after him. “, he added.

Since Saturday, the explosion on the bridge connecting Russia to the territory of Crimea has left the world on high alert. At the UN, everyone remembers the statement by Dmitry Medvedev, the former president of Russia, when he warned Ukrainians in April that any attack on the bridge in Crimea would have consequences. “I hope they understand what the target of retaliation would be,” he said.

The bridge, in fact, is not just any work. For Putin, it is the symbol of the annexation of the peninsula and the completion of a “dream” of several generations of Russians. “Finally, the miracle occurred,” he said in 2018 when the work opened.