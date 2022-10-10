Russian attacks in Kiev seek to generate panic, says Ukraine’s president

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that Russia’s latest serial attacks against the country – especially in the capital Kiev – are ways to generate “panic and chaos” to destroy the Ukrainian “energy system”. . “They [russos] are hopeless,” Zelensky said in a video.

According to the latest information from rescuers, at least five people died and another 12 were injured in Kiev. The Ukrainian army claims that 75 missiles were launched by Russia this morning, in addition to Iranian Shahed drones.

“It’s a difficult morning. We are dealing with terrorists,” the Ukrainian president said at the beginning of the video. According to him, energy facilities have been hit across the country, although infrastructure is not the only target.

“The second target is people. The time and locations hit were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible,” Zelensky said.

The wave of bombings is “unprecedented” and has reached, in addition to Kiev, Lvivin the west, dniproin the center, Vinnitsia, Soumi, Kharkiv and zaporizhzhiain the south.

At the end of the video, the Ukrainian asks the population to stay in shelters and follow local safety guidelines. “Always remember: Ukraine existed before of that enemy appear; Ukraine will also exist after him”.

Putin confirms series of attacks as retaliation for bridge explosion. During the opening of a security council, broadcast on television, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that he had launched “massive” bombings against Ukraine in response to the “terrorist” attack that partially destroyed the Crimean bridge and for which he accuses Kiev. .

“If attempted terrorist attacks on our territory continue, Russia’s responses will be harsh and their scale will match the level of threats posed,” Putin said.

The Crimean bridge, which connects the peninsula annexed to Moscow with Russia, was partially destroyed by a truck bomb explosion on Saturday. Furthermore, in recent weeks, Russia has suffered several defeats and lost ground in the south and northeast of Ukraine.

G7 calls emergency meeting. The leaders of the G7 and Zelensky will discuss the latest attacks in Ukraine tomorrow, the German government said today.

The prime ministerlaf Scholz expressed the Zelensky the “solidarity of Germany and the other G7 states”, said the German government spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, the press.

in networks, Zelensky he also said he had a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron after the Russian attacks. “We discussed strengthening our air defense, the need for a strong European and international reaction, as well as increasing pressure on the Russian Federation.”

*With information from AFP and RFI