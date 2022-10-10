Santos vs Juventude: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Santos and Juventude face each other this Monday, at 8 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, in a game valid for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. ge tracks all bids in Real Time, with exclusive videos – click here to follow .

After two consecutive defeats, Santos is looking to rediscover the path of victories to distance itself from the relegation zone and still dream of fighting for a spot in next year’s Copa Libertadores. For this, the Fish hopes that the G-6 becomes a G-8. Currently, the team has 37 points in the Brasileirão.

1 of 3 Santos vs Juventude — Photo: ge.globo Santos vs Juventude — Photo: ge.globo

With relegation heading to Serie B, Juventude, lantern with 20 points, wants to end their participation in the competition in the best possible way. For this, the gaucho club aims to end the sequence of 11 games without winning. In the last round, in the debut of interim coach Lucas Zanella, the team left a good impression by staying in a 2-2 draw with Corinthians, at Alfredo Jaconi.

+ Check the ranking of Serie A

Renata Mendonça analyzes Santos vs Juventude, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão

Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Streaming: O sportv it’s the Premiere broadcast the confrontation in Vila Belmiro with narration by Henrique Guidi and comments by Richarlyson and Sérgio Xavier.

Real time: O ge accompanies all bids, with videos. Click here to follow.

Santos – coach: Orlando Ribeiro (interim)

Peixe has important absences: forward Soteldo, defender Maicon and right-back Madson are in the medical department, while right-back Nathan is suspended for the red card received in the last round. With this, coach Orlando Ribeiro is forced to change the defensive system for the fifth game in a row. He will give Lucas Braga the opportunity to start again in attack.

Likely team: John Paul; Auro, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Carlos Sánchez and Luan, Ângelo, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

2 of 3 Santos likely lineup against Juventude — Photo: ge.globo Possible lineup of Santos against Juventude — Photo: ge.globo

hanging: John Paul, Eduardo Bauermann, Luiz Felipe, Lucas Pires, Madson, Carlos Sánchez, Bruno Oliveira, Jhojan Julio, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

Embezzlement: Nathan (suspended), Madson (right hand fracture), Maicon (right thigh injury) and Soteldo (right thigh injury).

+ See more news about Santos

Youth – coach: Lucas Zanella (interim)

After taking over the team the day before the clash with Corinthians, Zanella had a whole week to design the duel in Vila Belmiro. Despite this, the tendency is to maintain the initial team with only one or two changes. After serving a suspension, goalkeeper Pegorari returns to the starting position, while defender Vitor Mendes disputes with Paulo Miranda a position in the defense.

Likely team: Pegorari; Rodrigo Soares, Paulo Miranda (Vitor Mendes), Thalisson and Moraes; Elton, Jadson, Chico, Capixaba and Rafinha; Isidro Pitta.

3 of 3 Probable Youth to play with Santos — Photo: ge Probable Youth for a game with Santos — Photo: ge

hanging: Chico, Isidro Pitta, Guilherme Parede, Moraes, Paulo Henrique, Thalisson and Vitor Gabriel.

Embezzlement: Edinho (muscle discomfort), Marlon, Rafael Forster and Renato Chaves (physical transition) and Anderson Leite (knee injury).

+ See more news about Youth