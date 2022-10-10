São Paulo show will have winners from Cannes, Berlin and Locarno festivals







Photo: Publicity/São Paulo International Film Festival / Modern Popcorn

The organizers of the São Paulo Film Festival announced the highlights of the 46th edition of the event, which will have the winners of the Cannes Festival, “Triangle of Sadness”, by Ruben Ostlund, and of the Berlin Festival, the Spanish adventure “Alcarràs”, by Carla Simón, as well as “Sem Bears”, which guaranteed the Iranian Jafar Panahi the special jury prize in Venice, despite being a political prisoner in his country.

The list of more than 200 titles at the event, which runs from October 20th to November 2nd, is packed with international festival highlights, including “Armageddon Time,” James Gray’s new film starring Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins, the Mexican Oscar-winner Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Mexican “Bardo, False Chronicle of Some Truths”, Kirill Serebrennikov’s Russian “Tchaikovsky’s Wife”, which caused controversy with his openly gay Tchaikovsky, and the Pakistani “Joyland”, by Saim Sadiq, winner of the Queer Palma and the Jury Prize for the Un Certain Regard in Cannes.

There are from radical film options, such as “The Eight Mountains”, by Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch, “Leila’s Brothers”, by Saeed Roustaee, and “Pacifiction”, by Albert Serra, to the new chapters of the horror series ” The Kingdom”, by the controversial Dane Lars Von Trier, which had two seasons in the 1990s and was one of the recent attractions at the Venice Film Festival.

Brazilian cinema is equally well represented with the winner of the Locarno Festival, “Regra 34”, by Julia Murat, and the winner of the Gramado Festival, “Noites Alienígenas”, by Sérgio de Carvalho, as well as “Carvão”, which Carolina Markowicz exhibited at the Toronto Film Festival, “Fogaréu”, which Flávia Neves took to Berlin, “A Porta ao Lado”, by Julia Rezende, “O Pastor e o Guerrilheiro”, by José Eduardo Belmonte, “A Cozinha”, the actor’s debut Johnny Massaro directing a feature, “Perlimps”, a new animation by Oscar nominee Alê Abreu – among others.

There will still be exhibitions of Brazilian classics, such as the restored versions of “Deus e o Diabo na Terra do Sol” (1964), by Glauber Rocha, revealed in Cannes in May, and of “Agulha no Palheiro” (1953), by Alex Vianny , with a tribute to actress and singer Doris Monteiro, who will receive the Leon Cakoff Award at the event.

To complete, the director Ana Carolina will receive the Humanidade Award and will win a retrospective with the exhibition of “Mar de Rosas” (1978), “Das Tripas Coração” (1982), “Sonho de Valsa” (1987) and the recent “Paixões Applicants” (2022).

Other filmmakers honored in the edition are Jean-Luc Godard and Arnaldo Jabor, recently deceased. To celebrate them, the exhibition shows the documentary “Até Sexta, Robinson”, by Mitra Farahani, which condenses a 29-week dialogue between the French-Swiss director and the Italian writer Ebrahim Golestam and the national classic “Eu Te Amo” (Eu Te Amo). 1981), by the journalist, writer and director from Rio de Janeiro.

With a poster created by artist Eduardo Kobra, the poster shows a girl trying to reach the moon, in a reference to the movie “A Viagem à Lua”, by Georges Méliès, made 120 years ago, and having the image of the city of São Paulo in the background. The title of the work indicates its potent meaning: “Return to Dream”.

Despite this positive message, the event is once again being held in person at a delicate moment for its organization, a victim of the Bolsonaro government’s anti-cultural policy. Two years after losing sponsorship from Petrobras and BNDES, the Exhibition also stopped receiving funding via the Rouanet Law, and will be held thanks to a lot of struggle and resistance.

Tickets for the 46th edition of the São Paulo International Film Festival will be sold through the event app and on the Velox Tickets portal from the 15th.





Photo: Reproduction / Modern Popcorn

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!