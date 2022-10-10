Schedule highlights from October 11th to 17th

reproduction

Action, suspense and comedy. When these three elements blend together in a plot, audiences can expect a busy night on screen. New with the Première Telecine seal, Repair premieres on Tuesday, October 11, at 10 pm, on Telecine Premium, and tells how Frank (John Pollono), Terrence (Jon Bernthal) and Packie (Shea Whigham), friends since adolescence, face a turning point in their relationship when Crystal ( Ciara Bravo), Frank’s daughter, enters the middle of the trio.

On Wednesday, the tip for those who like adrenaline-fueled thrillers and martial art is to relax on holiday with a marathon by star Scott Adkins. From 16:50, Action displays in sequence The Dragon’s Tomb, The Outsider – Violence Without Limits, star prison, Boyka: the Unbeatable and the target 2. And for the little ones, who own the date, Children’s Day can be enjoyed as a family. At Fun, at 18:20, a fun special brings together The Girl and the Pig, Blue Building Detectives 3: An Adventure at the End of the World, Nanny McPhee – The Enchanted Nanny and An Almost Perfect Uncle. For game fans, at Pipoca, at 8:15 pm, there’s a double of sonic: the movie and Sonic the Movie 2. Telecine also has a thematic selection of films in its online collection, within Globoplay and via operators, dedicated to children’s cinema and created by specialists: the cinelist Kids.

Horror predominates at Premium on Thursday, the 13th, getting in the mood for Halloween Ends, the movie release. From 18:05, famous franchises of the genre invade the channel with their most current sequences: Paranormal Activity: Nearby Being, Panic (2022) and Halloween Kills: The Terror Continues. At Cult, at 19:45, women lead the second night of the Rio Festival Special, with strong characters full of affection, in the long Portrait of a Young Woman on Fire, How Vadis, Aida? and We two.

On Friday, it’s a drama with hints of adventure that spreads magic across Premium. By the Première Telecine seal, The Tiger Awakens is featured at 8:10 pm, with Queen Latifah, Dennis Quaid, Katharine McPhee, Sam Trammell, Christian Convery, Madalen Mills. Inspired by the work of Kate DiCamillo, the film shows how a boy does everything to save a tiger he finds in a cage. The night also reserves tips for the 10pm band: while Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher engage the audience with the heated attraction between their characters, Emma and Adam, in the comedy Sex Without Commitment, in Touch; Jake Gyllenhaal plays an eccentric young man in Donnie Darkocult attraction.

For Saturday, the 15th, Premium has summoned big stars that will infect moviegoers with a romantic adventure: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’vine Joy Randolph and Brad Pitt, in a special participation. If you’ve ever wanted to dive deep into the pages of fiction books, the unprecedented Lost City let your imagination run wild during the Super Premiere, 10pm session.

On Sunday, one of the greatest ladies of Brazilian dramaturgy turns 93, Fernanda Montenegro. A reference for countless artists, especially women, the actress symbolizes the female strength in audiovisual and deserves all the applause and tributes. Starting at 5:55 pm, Cult celebrates the birthday girl’s trajectory in theaters with four feature films starring her: They Don’t Wear Black Tie, The Car of Compadecida, Brazil Central and pity. At Action, another woman packs a triple shot that starts at 8pm: Charlize Theron, featured in A Master’s Exit, atomic and fast and furious 8.

And on Monday, the 17th, at 10 pm, Peter’s Journey, a national film recently released in theaters, reaches Premium. In 2022, the year in which the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil is celebrated, filmmaker Laís Bodanzky addresses in her first historical work important issues of gender and race, and the private life of Dom Pedro I, played by Cauã Reymond, who is also a producer. of the long Formed by a large cast, the film also features Rita Wainer, Welket Bunguê, Victória Guerra, Isac Graça, Isabél Zuaa and Sergio Laurentino.