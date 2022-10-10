See which apps DETONATE the lifespan of your cell phone

The truth is one: apps facilitate various services that we need throughout the day. The problem is when they are too heavy, they start to make our lives more difficult. These four apps that we are going to show you now can end the life of your cell phone. Understand why.

Some programs do this naturally. They leave damage when they are used on our devices, compromising the full potential of smartphones. these four apps detonate the useful life of batteries, for example, because they compromise storage capacity and operation.

Applications that end the life of the cell phone

As I briefly pointed out, they can also compromise battery cycles. In case you didn’t know, every cell phone has a certain number of cycles with the entire battery, that is, 100% recharged.

That’s why some people prefer to unplug them before the charge is complete in an attempt to prevent the cycles from completing too quickly. However, the subject here is different: the applications that compromise the life of your cell. So, get ready to know the ones that have the most impact, because you certainly have one of them on your phone:

1 – Facebook

It is one of those that shorten the “life” of the device, as it uses several smartphone features to operate correctly. Therefore, to prevent Facebook from compromising your device too much, the tip is to limit access to the social network by cell phone.

2 – Netflix

Netflix is ​​the main streaming platform and one of the most used by Brazilians. If you are following a series and you have the chance to see some excerpts on the commute between work and home, for example, you won’t waste time, right? Will access.

The problem is that it requires a lot of battery. Sendi like this, rethink cell phone use.

3 – Spotify

It is one of the darlings for those who love listening to music, but it is also one of the applications that most compromise gadgets. Because? It uses a lot of memory and battery. It’s a lot of wear and tear.

4 – Google News

Google’s news app can also compromise your mobile. He is always active to keep you informed. The time has come for you to realize that this comes at a price. Are you up for it? If not, the tip is simple: whenever possible, limit access.