“See with good eyes”; Palmeiras is taken by surprise and Scarpa’s ‘partner’ also signals to leave Verdão

Verdão takes to the field in the lead of the Brazilian, with nine points ahead of the vice-leader International

More leaders than ever, Palmeiras visit Atlético-GO at 6:30 pm this Monday (10), at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in a clash valid for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. Verdão leads the national Serie A in isolation, with a nine-point advantage over Internacional, who beat Goiás this Sunday (9) and resumed vice-leadership.

Abel Ferreira prepares a team with the best available to seek victory against the vice-lantern and take another step towards the title of the competition. Thus, Alviverde should go to the field with: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Ron. Raphael Veiga and Jailson, injured, and Atuesta, suspended, miss the team.

One of the important pieces in the Palmeiras campaign has been defender Murilo, who gained space with Luan’s injury and established himself in the defense alongside Gustavo Gómez. The duo has given support to the defensive system and also helped in the attack, scoring important goals in this trajectory.

The alviverde defense line, however, may have a low next season. That’s because defender Kuscevic has been receiving polls from European football and has been considering the possibility of leaving the Club. The information is from journalist Junior Venezi. Today, the Chilean is the second option in the reserve bench for the defense, behind Luan.

“European interest in Kuscevic, the Palmeiras defender, continues. More teams from the Old Continent intend to make an attack on the Chilean defender soon. Currently, the fourth option in the defense, the player welcomes if an interesting proposal comes up next season”, wrote the reporter on his Twitter account.