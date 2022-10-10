Shopee: Limitations on Free Shipping on Sale Annoy Users

THE shopee this Monday (10th) the 10.10 sales event is held, which promises to deliver discounts and the classic free delivery coupons. However, not everyone is happy with the e-commerce offers: on social networks like Twitter, users of the application are complaining about the free shipping coupon that work only in official stores.

The limitation on the use of coupons, which has already led to complaints in another store sales event in August, took Shopee’s name to the most talked about topics on Twitter this Monday morning (10). This time, one of the triggers for complaints was the distribution of free shipping coupons with no value limit that only work in official stores.

Who buys from official stores on shopee? Official stores I buy on the official websites of official stores. In shopee what I want is cheap piracy. https://t.co/Whl5zHDXN0 — I WENT TO THE RED PROM (@OVERJOSY) October 10, 2022 Shopee making 10/10 coupon to use only in official store (?) If we wanted to buy from these big stores that are expensive we wouldn’t be in this app right pic.twitter.com/zamWme0gHe — Cristiano (@cristianoenigma) October 10, 2022

According to users, using the free shipping coupon only with official partners limits the possibilities for customers, especially those who are looking for cheaper products during the promotion.

Some angry customers also took advantage of the moment of complaint to reminisce about the “good times” at Shopee. Previously, the company allowed the use of the free shipping coupon on purchases that were even below R$20 – currently, the standard minimum amount to use the benefit is R$39.

so happy who lived the golden times of shopee when you could buy an item for 2 reais without paying shipping ….. pic.twitter.com/15TRCoh5Gc — gabriel (@thehotpynk) October 10, 2022 fame has gone to shopee’s head, it’s finding itself in free shipping over 39 reais, ok? — ??scarlet (@srta_johansson) October 10, 2022

Crisis at Shopee

While some netizens theorize that Shopee’s changes mean that the company’s “fame has gone to its head”, the practices adopted by the company may be linked to the Sea Inc crisis climate, which owns e-commerce. Although the platform is large in Brazil, operations have been closed or reduced in several locations around the world recently.

In addition, the crisis at Sea Inc also affected Garena, the company that develops the Free Fire game, causing layoffs in Brazil. The conglomerate’s CEO also promised that he will be without a salary until the moment of financial instability is controlled.