Short news: Community, Velma, Agatha: Coven of Chaos and more

In this week’s short news we bring news about the Communitythe new series Velma and Agatha: Coven of Chaosa new project by a well-known name in the comedy world and… Just read the article to the end so you don’t miss a beat!

for the fans of Communitya comedy series that aired between 2009 and 2015, the phrase that Abed (Danny Pudi) said when referring to how long the adventures of his group of friends at university would last, “Six seasons and a movie”, as if they were in a television series, will be a reality, with the film receiving the green light. So far, they are confirmed: Pudi, Joel McHale (Jeff), Alison Brie (Annie), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Jim Rash (Dean) and Ken Jeong (Ben). Donald Glover (Troy), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), or Chevy Chase (Pierce) are not expected to return.

Alice Braga (queen of the south) and Jimmy Simpson (Westworld) star dark matter, an Apple TV+ adaptation of the science fiction novel by Blake Crouch. The series follows Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), a professor, physicist and family man who is one day kidnapped into an alternate version of his life. Braga plays Amanda, a psychiatrist, and Simpson is Ryan, a brilliant neuroscientist and Jason’s friend.

Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and Shirley Henderson (The Nest) will star in the new HBO Max series, Dune: The Sisterhood (provisional title). The series is set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides and follows the Harkonnen sisters, played by Watson and Henderson, as they battle forces that threaten the future of humanity as they establish the Bene Gesserit sisterhood.

Chuck Lorrecreator of comedies like The Big Bang Theory and momreceived the green light from HBO Max to begin production on How to Be a Bookie. The comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman) is already confirmed as the protagonist, in the skin of a bookmaker struggling to survive the imminent legalization of gambling, unstable customers, family and colleagues and the lifestyle that makes him have to walk all over Los Angeles.

Constance Wu (The Terminal List), Sam Richardson (The Afterparty) and Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) join Mindy Kaling as the leads in the new HBO Max animated series, Velmawhich debuts in 2023 and is inspired by the character with the same name from the universe of Scooby Doo. Wu will voice Daphne, Richardson will voice Shaggy and Howerton will voice Fred. In addition to those mentioned, other names were announced that will participate in the series, such as Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak and Karl-Anthony Towns. You can see the first one below. teaser from the series.

Emma Caulfield Ford will resume her role as Dottie, a character she played in WandaVision and which will also be part of the spin off Agatha: Coven of Chaos. As the title indicates, the spin off is centered around Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and is expected to debut next year on Disney+.