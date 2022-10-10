Singer confirms beginning of romance with ex Mauro Icardi

The Argentine singer L-Gante confirmed last night (8) in a TV show that he was “getting to know” Wanda Nara better, increasing rumors of a definitive separation between the businesswoman and the player Mauro Icardi, a former PSG athlete and who currently integrates the Galatasaray squad.

During Mirtha Legrand’s La Noche program, when asked if he was dating the businesswoman, L-Gante quickly replied that they were getting to know each other.

“We’re getting to know each other, falling in love with me isn’t something like that. I mean what it means, we’re not getting to know each other because I didn’t know her before and now I’m getting to know her.” He also added that Wanda “is a good, smart woman”.

When asked if his interest is romantic or friendly, the singer did not hesitate to respond. “In both ways there is interest, the important thing is to know her to know what she is like as a person or to know her to know what to talk about,” he replied.

The singer’s speech comes after Mauro commented, a few hours earlier, on a publication on Wanda’s official Instagram making clear his expectation that his family will be united again in Turkey, the country where the player is currently located.

“Last week of effort and continue to shine with everything. I love you. Will there be reconciliation or will this collision continue to add new chapters?”, he commented.

troubled relationship

Wanda Nara announced their separation in September this year. Before that, the two lived a troubled relationship since the beginning of the union. Wanda is the mother of five children, two of which are the result of her relationship with Icardi. The other three, all boys, are from his former marriage to Icardi’s former teammate Maxi López.

Their relationship has always appeared on the covers of print and online newspapers. The beginning of the relationship is considered one of the best-known cases of betrayal in the sports world.

Wanda was married to Maxi López, a former Vasco and Grêmio player, and Icardi’s teammate at the time. However, amid problems in the couple’s relationship, Wanda got involved with the striker.