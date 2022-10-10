Soft water on hard stone sets fire to Morumbi – 10/09/2022

On a drenched lawn in Morumbi, the maxim of soft water ended up being denied in a first half under São Paulo’s domination and with Botafogo only in defense, but with no chances of a goal.

It was supposed that Cariocas would get along better, because they were used to playing ball on the beach.

But among the 11 Botafogo people who started the game, none of them was born in a coastal city: five from São Paulo, one from Argentina, one from Paraguay, one from Paraíba, one from Maranhão, one from Bahia and one from Rio de Janeiro, Rafael, from Petrópolis.

Still in the first half, the Petropolitan gave way to Kanu, another from Rio de Janeiro, from Baixada, from Duque de Caxias.

Only two from Rio de Janeiro, both from São Paulo, Léo and Patrick.

Six-point game for both, thinking about the G8 and Libertadores, Glorioso started the second half better, as if realizing that Tricolor didn’t deserve so much respect.

But it gave space and, finally, Pablo Maia kicked from outside the area for a good defense by Gatito.

The rain did not stop and, to make matters worse, Fortaleza opened the scoring against Avaí and left the two litigants behind on the leaderboard.

It was raining so much that not even the protests scheduled by tricolor groups had a chance, although one or another fan appeared with the nose of a clown.

And it was exactly Léo from the beach who scored a penalty on Tchê Tchê, at 37?, a foul observed by VAR, which caused the expulsion of the tricolor defender and which was only charged seven minutes later by Tiquinho, from Paraíba, converted: 1 to 0!

Even with a penalty, the maxim became true and soft water on hard rock hit so much that it punctured, in front of 24,000 wet fans.

With one game less, São Paulo can still fight for a spot in the G8, but with the patience of their fans exhausted, it will be difficult to have peace of mind to reach the goal.

What a phase!