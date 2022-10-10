Sonic and more characters and productions that marked generations fill Telecine with nostalgia in children’s month

reproduction

It’s not just the arrival of Sonic 2: the Movie to telecine that unites generations. October is children’s month and how about diving into the collection of the specialist cinema brand to remember characters and productions that marked different eras, as well as the irreverent blue hedgehog, a sensation since the 1990s?

The tips from the online catalog, within Globoplay and available via operators, are for all tastes and styles, from new little ones to adults who are nostalgia fans. It’s impossible to see or review ET – the Extraterrestrial, an all-time classic that has been stirring the public imagination for 40 years, and not getting emotional. Filled with iconic scenes and soundtrack, the adventure directed by Steven Spielberg shows the strong friendship between a lost alien and the trio Elliott, Gertie and Michael, played by Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaughton.

Speaking of the filmmaker, Spielberg also marked generations with a fictional dinosaur invasion in 1993. Anyone who was a child at the time, remember well prehistoric creatures dominating cinemas with Jurassic Park – the Dinosaur Park, the first feature in the saga. The #tbt continues with Jurassic Park – The Lost World, Jurassic Park 3, Jurassic World: The World of Dinosaurs and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdomalso available to watch whenever you want on Telecine.

Film protagonist since the 30s, King Kong also appears in the selection with the 2005 production, directed by Peter Jackson and with Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody and Andy Serkis in the cast. And a mythical hero is present in a double dose in the marathon with different versions of his legend: Robin Hood (2010)starring Russell Crowe, and Robin Hood: Inceptionwith Taron Egerton.

The Telecine collection also brings together cartoons and films inspired by famous comic books, with more characters that bring the taste of childhood to cinephiles, such as Popeye; Betty Boop; Oswald the Lucky Rabbit; the quartet Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Donatello from The Ninja Turtles; the characters created by Mauricio de Sousa for the comics and are highlighted in Monica’s Gang: Ties; and Margot Robbie’s mighty Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and his Fantabulous Emancipation. The list is complete with the universe pokemon spreading across the platform, with more than 15 adventures, from the first to the theaters, released in 1998.

And speaking of childhood, Children’s Day can also be enjoyed as a family with thematic programs on linear channels. At Telecine Fun, the little ones get into action from 18:20, with four fun productions: The Girl and the Little Pig, Blue Building Detectives 3: An Adventure at the End of the World, Nanny McPhee – The Enchanted Nanny and An Almost Perfect Uncle. While at Telecine Pipoca, at 8:15 pm, there is a supersonic double with sonic: the movie and Sonic the Movie 2.