Sport beats Cruzeiro 3-1 on Ilha do Retiro

Sport had a crowded Ilha do Retiro today (9) to beat Cruzeiro 3-1 and continue to fight directly with Vasco in the dispute for access to the Brazilian Series B. More than 19 thousand fans witnessed the goals of Chico, Vágner Love and Facundo Labandeira for the 34th round. Bruno Rodrigues cashed for visitors in Recife.

With the result, Leão is in fifth place and reaches 52 points – three less than Cruz-Maltino, his next opponent, which opens the zone of access to the national elite. Already champion, Raposa has 72 points.

Sport returns to the pitch on Sunday (16), at 4 pm, when it receives Vasco. If the team from Rio de Janeiro wins, the team from Pernambuco will equal the amount of points from Rio de Janeiro to just three rounds to the end of the championship. Cruzeiro, in turn, visits Vila Nova, on Friday (14), at 8:30 pm.

Sport dominates first half

Sport, coached by Claudinei Oliveira, opened the scoring in the 21st minute of the first half. Carlos Eduardo executed a cross in the direction of Chico, who headed in the small area. At 40, Vágner Love received a pass from Lucas Hernández and, close to the half-moon, hit low, in the left corner of the goalkeeper, expanding the advantage.

Cruzeiro sketches reaction, but Leão kills the duel

Paulo Pezzolano’s Cruzeiro came back better from the break and managed to discount it in the 12th minute of the complementary stage. Bruno Rodrigues hit from afar, at half-height, and had Saulo fail. The goalkeeper came to palm the ball, but it was not enough to avoid the goal.

Despite the evolution of Cruzeiro, which controlled possession of the ball, Sport knew how to defend itself and resist pressure from the miners. Leão decided the confrontation in the 32nd minute of the second stage, with Labandeira. The Uruguayan striker took advantage of Willian Oliveira’s failure, hit low and only displaced goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.

DATASHEET

SPORT 3 X 1 CRUISE

Place: Retiro Island, in Recife (PE)

Date: October 9, 2022 (Sunday)

Time: 16 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (FIFA-DF)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (FIFA-PR) and Lucas Costa Modesto (DF)

VAR: Adriano de Assis Miranda (SP)

Public: 19,600 people

Yellow card: Hernandez (Sport); Lucas Oliveira (Cruise)

goals: Chico (21′ in the 1st period), Vágner Love (40′ in the 1st period) and Facundo Labandeira (32′ in the 2nd period) for Sport; Bruno Rodrigues (12′ of the 2nd half) for Cruzeiro.

SPORT: Saul; Eduardo, Rafael Thyere, Chico and Hernández (Wanderson); Fabinho, Ronaldo Henrique (William Oliveira), Luciano Juba and Denner (Giovanni); Labandeira (Fábio Alemão) and Vágner Love (Parraguez).Technician: Claudinei Oliveira.

CRUISE: Rafael Cabral; Geovane Jesus, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina (Jajá), Willian Oliveira, Pedro Castro (Xavier) and Marquinhos Cipriano (Kaiki); Rafael Silva (Daniel Júnior), Lincoln (Edu) and Bruno Rodrigues. Technician: Paul Pezzolano.