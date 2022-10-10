Sport beats Cruzeiro and puts pressure on Vasco before a decisive duel | Vasco



Sport beat Cruzeiro for Série B and kept the dream alive for access – Disclosure/Sport

Published 10/09/2022 18:30

On the afternoon of this Sunday (9), for the 34th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Sport beat Cruzeiro by the score of 3 to 1 and put pressure on Vasco before the decision between the teams next Sunday (16), in Ilha do Retreat.

With the result, Sport reached 52 points and ends the round in 5th place, three points less than Gigante da Colina, which opens the G-4 of the competition.

Vasco had an impeccable performance last Saturday night, in São Januário, and won the Novorizontino without scares by the score of 3 to 0. Even with the excellent triumph at home, coach Jorginho tried to stop the excitement.

“We need to contain the euphoria because we have achieved absolutely nothing. It is very important for us to be very concentrated, focused. We return to training on Monday, we will have a day off and we will have the whole week to think about it. It’s them that we haven’t conquered anything. We’re on the way, every time we go by we get closer, but we haven’t conquered.”