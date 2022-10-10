“Stupidest acts in…”; Owen does not forgive and ‘scolding’ Andreas arrives at Flamengo after a blunder in the Premier League

Andreas Pereira left Flamengo even before the middle of the year, however, it continues to be remembered by the sides of the Vulture’s Nest. Even if the midfielder is in the Premier League, defending the Fulham shirt. Last Sunday (9), the 26-year-old midfielder was heavily criticized by English idol Michael Owen, who did not forgive the former Mengão player for a silly penalty against West Ham.

In the duel against the team of red-black Lucas Paquetá, Fulham opened the scoring with a goal scored by Andreas, with his left leg. But the midfielder made a silly penalty afterward, after a corner in the area. Bowen, at the time, converted and the game was turned by West Ham in the final stage, something that made Owen not spare the former Flamengo player.

“The foul isn’t the worst I’ve ever seen. But when you look at the sequence… The referee warns you. It must be one of the stupidest acts on a football field or one of the most I’ve ever seen. basically telling the whole world, ‘Just watch what I’m about to do’. Then go and do it. Absolute insanity what he does.”criticized the former England striker.

Owen’s statement came during the show Premier League Productions. Andreas’s Fulham will only play again on Saturday (15), when they will host Bournemouth, at Craven Cottage, for the 11th round of the Premier League.