Taís Araújo breaks the silence on an unprecedented project involving Cheias de Charme

Cheias de Charme (2012), Globo’s successful soap opera, may soon return as an unprecedented project. Tais Araújowho played Maria da Penha in the plot, suggested a return to production in film format.

The news was told last Wednesday (5). Through Instagram, the artist posted a photo with her friends from the scene Leandra Leal (Rosário), Isabelle Drummond (Aparecida) and Claudia Abreu (the boss and singer Chayene).

Araújo promised a film production with his former soap opera colleagues. Maria da Penha, Maria do Rosário and Maria Aparecida formed As Empreguetes, which was successful with their songs.

For fans, Taís said that she continues to work with her friends so that the film Cheias de Charme is released as soon as possible. Lázaro Ramos’ wife explained that she is thrilled to relive the story.

In the image posted on social networks, other people involved in the plot produced by Globo appear. Filipe Miguez and Izabel de Oliveira, writers of the novel, and Denise Saraceni, director of the nucleus, met with the protagonists.

Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos welcome American actress at home

Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos welcomed Viola Davis at their home in Brazil. The American artist came to the country to promote A Mulher do Rei, a film that was recently released.

Other artists were present at the event, such as Iza, Ícaro Silva, Seu Jorge, Djamila Ribeiro and Zezé Motta. The moment was celebrated on the social networks of celebrities.

