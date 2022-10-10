‘The cat leaves the mouse makes the party’: video catches rodent tracing croissant in bakery window

Video of a mouse enjoying a croissant in the window of a bakery in Buenos Aires has gone viral. The images began to circulate last Tuesday (4), when the local Health Surveillance went into action to put an end to the party. The act was registered in the profile @licrondamonon Twitter, generating almost 1 million views, in addition to countless comments.

“The sanitary condition is going well, thank you”, says something similar in the post. Check out the images below.

The owner said he was taken by surprise, but his explanations did not convince netizens, not even public officials.

“We are in the heart of the capital, a very dirty place. When we’re in a dirty place like that, no matter how hard you work, fumble, clean every day, you’re going to have problems. We had a burglary attempt this past weekend on a side door that got broken and we left it open. We found out that rats got in through it. We don’t know if it was one, two, 10, I have no idea,” she explained.

The bakery is closed, undergoing general cleaning and extermination. It will remain that way until further inspection.



