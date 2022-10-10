The Flash Sad Fate of Ben Affleck’s Batman Confirmed

Ben Affleck’s Batman will even be replaced by Michael Keaton’s Batman at the end of The Flash movie.

Confirming the rumours, the page @FlashFilmNewsa trusted source for news about the Scarlet Speedster movie, revealed that Michael Keaton’s Batman will still replace Batfleck at the end of The Flash.

“After the cancellation of batgirl, many have wondered about Michael Keaton’s future in the DCEU and if his story changes in THE FLASH. We can confirm that Keaton’s story remains as originally scripted.”

With that, the main changes in the DCEU that will occur with the emergence of a new timeline at the end of The Flash will be the change of Batmen (plural form) and the introduction of Supergirl from Sasha Callewhich will co-exist with Supercavill, as announced yesterday by Daniel Richtman.

On Ben Affleck’s Participation in Aquaman 2, fans are theorizing that the film will show the exact moment of the Batmen’s change in the DCEU. So Aquaman (Jason Momoa) could be talking to Batfleck, and out of nowhere, Batman would change shape and be played by Michael Keaton, who also participated in filming the sequel.

But despite Affleck’s departure, it is possible that the star, who had asked to leave the character, may return in the future with his Batman.

Long ago, rumors surfaced that Batfleck would be lost in the Multiverse after The Flash and that he would re-appear in a major theatrical DC event that would adapt the Crisis on Infinite Earths. We now hope these rumors are true.

What do you think of these changes and these rumors? Comment below in our comment block.

In Brazil, The Flash is set to be released on June 22, 2023 in Brazilian cinemas.

READ MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The Flash it is the first solo movie by the superhero The Flash. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU will see the Scarlet Speedster traveling through the DC Multiverse.

There is still no official synopsis for the feature, but it is already known that The Flash will show the Flash ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of himself, another Batman and a Supergirl in place of Superman.

The film stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, Ben Affleck (argo) as Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Hunger for Power) as Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as Supergirl, Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCEU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and even Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

