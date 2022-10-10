The irritation that Bolsonaro provoked in Romario

After the first round, collegiality became aversion. When Jair Bolsonaro (PL)which is from the same party as Romario (PL), decided to declare a vote in Daniel Silveira (PTB), for the Senate of Rio de Janeiro, irremediable friction arose between the ‘then partners’. Known for not being tongue-in-cheek, the former player said he will not campaign for the president’s re-election, because “he bet on a candidate from another party, ineligible”. Still, the former player explained that he will vote for the current president in the second round of elections, on October 30th. In order not to remain in a tie, Baixinho stressed that he will keep the declarations of vote previously made, clarifying the vote for the president. “It was that way throughout the election and it will continue to be that way out of respect for my character. I have my word”, joked the now senator from Rio de Janeiro, in a clear provocation to Bolsonaro.





