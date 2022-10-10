The new and incredible look of the superheroine leaks

In July 2023, the sequel to one of the biggest hits of 2019 will hit theaters, captain marvel 2the next film from the powerful superhero played by Brie Larson.

The long-awaited film will be directed by Nia DaCosta (The Legend of Candyman), and in the United States captain marvel 2 already changed your title to “The Marvels“, which has not yet been translated here in Brazil.

As we also know, the sequel will give Brie Larson’s superheroine the support of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who promise to form a simply epic trio.

Is at captain marvel 2 the superheroine will wear TWO totally different uniforms. The first could already be seen in the post-credits scene of the series. Ms. Marvel, which brought Carol switching places with Kamala Khan. Remember:

The second uniform had its first details revealed from the screening of the film’s trailer at D23, a Disney event that took place last month. O Can We Get Some Toast described in Planet Aladnna the heroine will get a new costume like Genis-Vell, which will not have the shiny part but the design is the same:

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

the marvels is the official title of what we call captain marvel 2, still without official translation in Brazil and continuation of one of the billionaire films of Marvel Studios, was finally confirmed after months of silence. What is known so far is that the film will have the screenplay written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and will take place in the present day, after the events of Avengers: Endgame!

Director Nia Dacosta will helm the sequel. Obviously, Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers. As well as the return of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris, the Monica Rambeau of WandaVision. The US theatrical release date is set for July 28, 2023!