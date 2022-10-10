“The presence of the goalkeeper is considered…”; Cassio’s ‘official’ situation is exposed and reaches Corinthians fans

After the news about the injury, Fiel was apprehensive already with an eye on the final of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo

O Corinthians entered the field for the Brazilian Championship, against Athletico-PR, in the last game before the grand final of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo, at Neo Química Arena. The team led by Vítor Pereira, using a “miston”, did not disappoint: with goals from Balbuena and Róger Guedes, they won 2-1 and are in 3rd place, with 54 points.

Among the highlights of the match is goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, who made 2 great saves in David Terans’ shots, showing that he is ready to replace Cássio when the giant is not available for some reason. However, many thought that the holder had been spared, but news left fans quite worried.

The information is that the idol felt his leg in the final minutes of the game against Juventude, last Tuesday (4), in Caxias do Sulmaking the Corinthian medical department seek to treat the situation with great caution and discretion, which was very important for the evolution that the athlete has had since then.

The evaluations were done discreetly and the information obtained is that there was an injury, but not the breakage of the bone, which softened the climate. As published by the Yahoo Esportes portal, from that moment on, the recovery strategy was intensive treatment aimed at Flamengo, already knowing that it would be out of the confrontation for the Brasileirão.

Thereforethe update is that shirt 12 has evolved as expected in the medical schedule and has even participated in field activities in recent days. The presence of the goalkeeper, however, is considered probable, both by the members of the medical department and by the Corinthians technical committee, but it is not guaranteed, even if it is being evaluated daily. Even if there is no fracture in the bone, care exists so that the injury that occurred does not turn into something more serious.