The ‘super seniors’ with better memory than people 30 years younger

  • Michelle Roberts
  • From BBC News

A select group of seniors in their 80s and 90s retain exceptional cognitive powers

American scientists believe they may be close to answering why there are elderly people who retain rare cognitive abilities compared to people 30 years younger.

This elite of “super seniors” have larger nerve cells in regions of the brain responsible for memory, according to new research published in The Journal of Neuroscience.

Octogenarians may have been born with these cells, or their neurons may have grown more, or shrunk less, than other people’s with age. More studies are needed and could help find new ways to fight dementia.

The researchers particularly want to determine how changes in nerve cells might affect long-term brain health. Do they offer protection in old age or are they simply a reflection of better brain health?

