The Walking Dead Cast Talks Series Finale, Memoirs, and Spin-offs

After eleven seasons and more than a decade on the air, The Walking Dead is finally coming to an end. As such, the panel New York Comic-Con 2022led by longtime presenter Chris Hardwickwas also the last in the series.

Norman Reedus (Daryl), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Michael James Shaw (Mercer) and Paola Lazaro (Princess) took the stage at Comic Con this year alongside Hardwick and former The Walking Dead writer/showrunner, Scott M. Gimple.

In addition to talking about the final episodes, which began airing on October 2, 2022, the cast shared their fondest memory of being a part of The Walking Dead family, its impact, as well as upcoming spinoffs coming from the franchise, including dead city and Daryl’s standalone series (still untitled).

We separated for you some questions and answers from the cast during the New York Comic Con 2022 Panel. Check it out:

Highlights from The Walking Dead NYCC panel

Is there anything you could tell us about these last seven episodes that are coming?

Gimple said: “It all comes together… that means all these characters come to their conclusions, their final forms, you know, they move into their final Pokemon, so to speak… we tell the end of the story of The Walking Dead. Yes, there are these other shows, but that’s how it all comes together in what it all means. When we did episode 5 of season 9, which was the last episode of Rick when we started, we thought, “What does all this mean?” What did all this mean? Since waking up in the hospital for 9×05? That’s how we approached these last 8 episodes. What did it all mean? How does it all come together? Who do they become?”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, did you think Negan’s journey would go this far?

“No. [risos] No, I think it was originally going to be three years. Yeah, I had a conversation with Scott, and he said, “You have to be around for at least three years if you want to be a part of this show.” And I was like, “That seems like a long time.” But little did I know that 8 years later, I would be here. I can’t believe we’re here celebrating the end of the show as we know it. It’s unbelievable. And there have been so many types of iterations of The Walking Dead. Over the years of losing people and having people come back, it’s been an amazing ride.”

Norman, what can you tell us about the Daryl spin-off?

“It’s in France. It’s epic in scale. I mean, it’s incredibly epic. I’ve been there for a while. I’ve been talking to sound people, photography people, it’s crazy what we’re going to do, I think France is going to have a heart attack. What’s good is what I want. It looks different, feels different, sounds different. It’s got all the things you like about the show, but [com] new people experiencing it in a different way. It’s something I think we’re all going to love and something I’m going to be proud of.”

Is there anything you can tell us about zombie variants in Europe?

Gimple said: “Did things go away in France? And it’s weird, and we saw some of that in The Walking Dead: World Beyond. So Daryl is experiencing things he hasn’t experienced before in his life and with the Walkers.”

Jeffrey and Lauren, what can you tell us about dead citycurrently filming in New Jersey?

Morgan said: “There’s us, there’s ziplines, there’s New York, there’s New Jersey… there’s some horrible people along the way. There are also some great people along the way.”

Cohan said: “Mostly what it is, is the most unlikely for the people you would like to see together. And it’s really good to see us together because it’s the most difficult situation and we both have to be, and the need is greater than the fear.”

Asked about her favorite villains, Cohan deflects saying it’s all about the people who “bring out the best in you.”

At this moment, someone from the audience shouts: “We can’t forget about Glenn!”

Cohan: “That’s what we’re doing here.”

Morgan: [finge dormir roncando].

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan opened the panel by saying they both feel awkward on the set of “Dead City” because all of their co-stars aren’t there with them, however Lauren says the spin-off is driven by “everything what happened before.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan thanked the fans and got emotional during the panel. “I had the chance to be part of one of the biggest shows. The relationship that the fans of this show have, there is nothing you can compare it to… It was an honor.” said the actor visibly moved.

Norman Reedus was also keen to reassure fans about working with Melissa McBride again: “I love working with Melissa. Much has been said lately. Calm down, everything will be fine.”

Reedus also praised fans for making the fandom a “really safe place, for the most part.” “I’m going to miss doing this, I’m really going to miss this.”

Lauren Ridloff recalled the moment when she watched the first episode of The Walking Dead as a fan and got hooked. Now, like Connie, she could see the other side. For fans, she says: “Thank you for being part of this story.”

“Thank you for making The Walking Dead what it is.”concluded Scott Gimple.

The Walking Dead panel at New York Comic Con 2022 was the last in the series.

The latest episode of The Walking Dead titled “Rest In Piece” will air on November 20th.