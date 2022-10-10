The Walking Dead Summary: Season 11, Episode 18

What is that sound you hear? It will probably be an audience Living Dead says in unison “finally!” Because a certain character we’ve hated from the moment they were finally introduced has turned into Walker Chow. But let’s not rush to the happiest ending – happy for it we, In any case. Let’s first set the table, so to speak, for the main course.

At the start of the New Deal, the confrontation between Daryl and Lance’s forces ends with Carroll’s timely arrival with Pamela and Mercer. Carroll, as suggested last week, struck a deal with the Governor of the Commonwealth that would allow her and her friends to compete for supplies to rebuild their communities while Lance replaced Sebastian in the hot seat. It was okay for Maggie and Negan & Co. But not too hot for Commonwealth residents. So Max takes matters into his own hands, tricking Pamela’s son into becoming his usual D-baggy… and secretly registration His screams about how CW citizens are too stupid to realize that the game is rigged so that the poor always stay poor and the rich get richer.

Next, Max asked Eugene to play the tape over the speakers at a Founders Day event. Before long, a riot broke out, which became even more chaotic due to Lance’s machinations behind bars. It turns out he killed the team of guards Shera and Calhoun on Founders Day so they could bring them back to life and wreak havoc. And Yao boy, that’s what they did.

Knowing full well that it was Max who scored, Sebastian pursued her until he saw an opportunity to direct infantry for her. She might have been bitten if he hadn’t rescued Eugene and pushed the walker towards Sebastian, who screamed for help and no one in the crowd was willing to give it to him. In the end, he is bitten bloody and fatally for what he has to do in the series’ history as one of the most satisfying deaths.

In other developments… | When Lydia and Elijah went out with Aaron and Jerry to check out Oceanside, we found out that the kids had become sweethearts. Though Annie’s amniotic fluid was high – and Annie’s transformation greatly changed Negan’s perspective – she remained determined to make her way out of the Commonwealth. Just as Judith struggled to leave another home, Daryl struggled with his role as surrogate father. Ezekiel told Carroll that he would stand by and “help the people of another realm before it falls apart”.

So, your thoughts on a “new deal”? Did you applaud when Sebastian was bitten or were you able to use your inner voice? Read Angela Kang’s EP Dessert Recipe only here.