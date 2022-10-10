“They’ll make the same mistake”; Gabigol expresses indignation and fires against arbitration in Brazil

Flamengo still dreams of winning two titles in the 2022 season. The team led by Dorival Jr is in the fight for Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil. With that, the team from Rio will put to the test the strength of one of the squads most expensive in Brazilian football and try to take both competitions.

For that, it’s no secret that forward Gabriel Barbosa will be a very important factor in the three matches. Despite his idol status at the Carioca Club, Gabigol has some issues that he needs to improve and the striker knows that. In an interview with Globo Esporte, the top scorer promised to avoid problems with arbitration for the rest of the year.

“So I gave up, the truth is that. Now the judges will whistle calmly. I won’t talk to them anymore. And then I hope the CBF sees it, the fans see it and the reporters see what happens on the field. So now there will be a calm Gabi because I already gave up, I saw that it will not change, they will make mistakes the same way“, said Gabriel.

In another moment, the attacker reveals that he believes it is the role of the players to alert the referees of some errors they see during the matches, as it is normal for the judges to lose something. But, in your case, there is a persecution that ends up putting you in a situation of “prison” as Gabriel says.

“Because sometimes you have to talk to the judge, you have to complain to him, you have to warn him of something that is happening. And also, if we talk outside the field, we are wrong. If you talk inside the field, we also take cards. So it’s kind of like a prison, right?“, concludes the attacker.