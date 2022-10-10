Threatened by competitors, Tizen OS will reach non-Samsung TVs – Tecnoblog

This Monday (10), Samsung confirmed the names of the first TV brands that will receive Tizen OS. The opening of the system, announced last year, will initially include devices from Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny and Vispera. According to the South Korean, the models will be available in Australia, Spain, Italy, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Turkey later this year.

