Threatened by competitors, Tizen OS will reach non-Samsung TVs – Tecnoblog

This Monday (10), Samsung confirmed the names of the first TV brands that will receive Tizen OS. The opening of the system, announced last year, will initially include devices from Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny and Vispera. According to the South Korean, the models will be available in Australia, Spain, Italy, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Turkey later this year.

Tizen OS will arrive for third-party manufacturers in Europe, Asia and Oceania (Image: Handout/Samsung)

With the arrival of Tizen OS on non-Samsung TVs, companies will now be able to offer access to features previously exclusive to the South Korean. This is the case with Bixby, the personal assistant that allows you to search the entire system and execute various commands.

Other resources that will also reach third-party brands are: Samsung TV Plus, a free platform that gives access to live channels of the most varied genres, and the Universal Guide, a function that allows for more fluid navigation between content and recommends movies. , series and TV shows for users to discover what to watch.

There is still no information if third-party devices with Tizen OS will arrive in Brazil. However, Yongjae Kim, an executive at Samsung, commented that the company will continue “to expand the licensing program and equip Tizen OS and its ecosystem for more products and brands around the world.”

Tizen OS has lost market to competition

Samsung seems to have given up on the idea of ​​equipping its smartwatches and smartphones with Tizen OS. However, TVs continue to be the “chicken that lays golden eggs” for the South Korean company, especially since, according to surveys, the company is the best-selling manufacturer in the world.

Still, market share figures show that by 2020, the share of Tizen OS has subtly shrunk, while competitors like Android TV, webOS and even Roku have soared. That’s why, last year, Samsung decided to open up its system to other companies – which LG did too.

such as the TechCrunch pointed out, this deal could serve as an extremely viable opportunity for the South Korean giant to increase its market presence and profit even more from licensing the system.

Those who also benefit from the opening of the OS are third-party companies, which will not bother to develop a system, guaranteeing a good user experience, thanks to the consolidated position of Tizen OS.

With information: Samsung, TechCrunch