‘Ticket to Paradise: film with George Clooney and Julia Roberts surprises at the international box office – Portal Famosos Brasil

‘Ticket to Paradise: film with George Clooney and Julia Roberts surprises at the international box office

‘Entrance to Paradise’a romantic-comedy that brings together longtime friends, George Clooney and Julia Robertsis – surprisingly – attracting a lot of audience around the world.

Officially released on September 15, in Australia, the film surpassed even the unpublished version, with new cuts, by ‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming’ranking first in movie theaters in the Brazil in its opening week with an audience of 121 thousand people and a collection of 2.85 million reais.

Now the magazine Variety has just announced that the production has already reached the mark of 60 million dollars, a value considered high for the genre, given that romantic-comedies do not usually take so many people to movie theaters or debut at this level.

The film is attracting attention, mainly, in the Australiawhere he has made more than 8 million dollars, in the UKin which it has already reached more than 7 million, after delay in the premiere due to the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth IIand on Germanywhere it also reached this value.

This is a very positive start, considering that ‘Entrance to Paradise’ even debuted in United States and not Canadaplaces where it will arrive on October 21st.

In ‘Entrance to Paradise’, George Clooney and Julia Roberts play a divorced couple trying to stop their only daughter from marrying a stranger in an aphrodisiac paradise. The film was being highly anticipated, both for putting two stars of Clooney and Roberts’ stature in a comedy, and for setting up another movie date for the two after ‘Eleven men and a secret’ (2001) and ‘Money Game’ (2016).

In an interview with The New York TimesJulia commented that during filming, George’s family saved her from complete loneliness and agony, as they were in quarantine and she couldn’t leave the location to return to the United States.

Directed by Hello Parker in ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ (2018), ‘Entrance to Paradise’ still has Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier and Lucas Bravo in the cast. Check out the trailer: