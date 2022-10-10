TJ Miller Blasts Ryan Reynolds’ Strange Behavior On ‘Deadpool’ Set: ‘I’ll Never Work With Him Again’

In a recent interview with the Adam Carolla Show, TJ Miller recalled Ryan Reynolds’ “strange” behavior on the set of “Deadpool.” The comedian also revealed that he would not work with Blake Lively’s husband again.

“I got along better with him in the first Deadpool because he wasn’t a giant star.a,” TJ confessed about his co-star. “The thing with Ryan… Kate [Miller, sua esposa] think he hates me. I can see him hating me. (…) I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got really, really famous, things changed a little bit.“, he scored. According to TJ, success would have gone to Reynolds’ head, who became arrogant.

He then recalled a peculiar moment that the two had behind the scenes of the second feature. “We had a really weird moment when we were shooting ‘Deadpool 2’ where he just said ‘let’s do one more take’. And I said, ‘okay, beauty’. And then he, in character, was incredibly rude to me! But myself, as if I were the Weasel. He was like, ‘You know what’s good about you? You’re not the star, but you do enough to make the scene funnyand after that, we go back to the real movie,’” remembered.

Miller, then, was categorical when talking about a possible participation in the third film, which will premiere on September 6, 2024. “I think he should do ‘Deadpool 3’ and other movies. I just think he doesn’t like me and he expressed it in a weird way. I wouldn’t do ‘Deadpool 3’, even if they told me, ‘We want you in the third movie and we’ll pay you twice as much as before.“, he confessed. “Would you work with him again? No, I will never work with him again.“, opined.

Continue after Advertising

“I also said that about Michael Bay, and now we’re friends, and I would work with him again. But I think the case of Michael Bay is different. And Michael also worked with Ryan on a movie, so he also has a very specific opinion on Ryan Reynolds and that topic was a big part of my last conversation with Bay.“, he added.

See the moment:

Despite Deadpool’s best friend not returning for the hero’s new feature, it is already known that “Deadpool 3” will have another illustrious presence! Earlier this month, Hugh Jackman’s participation in the plot was confirmed. He will play Wolverine.

follow him Hugo Gloss on Google News and follow our news!

