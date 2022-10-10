Tricolores, friends and family sing Bahia’s anthem during a fan’s funeral; watch | Brazilian series b

The burial of supporter Nilton Correia Ribeiro, who died at Arena Fonte Nova, last Saturday, during the game Bahia and Brusque, was attended by tributes. During a ceremony held this Sunday afternoon, at the Quinta dos Lázaros cemetery, in the Baixa de Quintas neighborhood, in Salvador, fans, friends and family sang the club’s anthem. The old man was a Tricolor fan partner and leaves five children.

+ See more news about Bahia

+ Check the complete table of Serie B

1 of 6 Nilton Ribeiro was a partner at Bahia — Photo: Personal archive Nilton Ribeiro was a partner at Bahia — Photo: Personal archive

After Nilton’s death, Bahia’s profile picture on social media changed. For a week, in addition to the image of the club’s shield, there is the presence of a symbol of mourning in honor of Nilton Ribeiro.

For the burial, the club sent a wreath with a message of comfort. The tribute was given to Florisvaldo, one of Nilton’s sons.

– To family and friends, on behalf of the tricolor family, we express our sincere feelings. May God comfort you all.

2 of 6 Bahia’s tribute to the fan Nilton Correia Ribeiro — Photo: Publicity/EC Bahia Bahia’s tribute to supporter Nilton Correia Ribeiro — Photo: Publicity/EC Bahia

3 of 6 Bahia’s tribute to Nilton Ribeiro supporter — Photo: Publicity/EC Bahia Bahia’s tribute to Nilton Ribeiro supporter — Photo: Publicity/EC Bahia

The elderly man, who would have turned 75 this Monday, used to go to Bahia games with neighbors and grandson Vitor, 9 years old. In last Saturday’s game, his grandson accompanied him to the Fonte Nova Arena.

The ge found that the psychologist from Bahia, Michelle Rizkalla, spoke to the family members shortly after the incident. The club made itself available to provide psychological and legal support.

4 of 6 Mr Nilton used to go to Bahia games with his 9-year-old grandson Vitor — Photo: Personal archive Mr. Nilton used to go to Bahia games with his 9-year-old grandson Vitor — Photo: Personal archive

The retiree was a Tricolor fan partner since 2019 and lived in the Tancredo Neves neighborhood, which is located in the Bahian capital.

The propagandist Fábio Costa, a friend of Nilton’s stands, said that the group of tricolores that watched the Esquadrão games next to the elderly would honor him during the burial.

– Friendship of more than ten years. He was even a fan partner before us. Always very busy, as a fan of Bahia is. Fanatical indeed. We’re going to his funeral wearing the Bahia shirt.

Nilton Ribeiro had six children, one died. On the last Father’s Day, in August of this year, the family met with the retiree to celebrate.

5 of 6 Mr Nilton with his family, on the last Father’s Day — Photo: Personal archive Mr. Nilton with his family, on the last Father’s Day — Photo: Personal archive

Still in the first half of Bahia x Brusque, last Saturday, in a game played at Arena Fonte Nova, for the 34th round of Serie B, Nilton Correia Ribeiro felt sick while watching the match in the stands. The retiree was rescued, taken to the ambulance, but he couldn’t resist and died on the spot.

6 of 6 Bahia and Brusque faced off at Arena Fonte Nova — Photo: Gabrielle Gomes Bahia and Brusque faced off at the Fonte Nova Arena — Photo: Gabrielle Gomes

Bahia issued a note and honored the fan with a video that shows the applause of the players to all the tricolors present. Arena Fonte Nova also mourned the death and sympathized with the elderly’s family.

Check out the note of condolence from Arena Fonte Nova and Bahia

Arena Fonte Nova and Esporte Clube Bahia deeply regret the death of fan Nilton Correia Ribeiro, victim of a sudden illness during the Bahia x Brusque match. He felt sick in the stands and was immediately treated at the Arena by the medical team on duty, where he was found to have died.

Arena Fonte Nova and Bahia offer solidarity and condolences to the bereaved family members.

Check out the note released by Bahia