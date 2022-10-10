UFMG updates its account on Vasco’s access chances after round 34

With the end of the 34th round of Série B do Brasileiro, the Department of Mathematics at UFMG updated its accounts on the chances of access and relegation. And there was an important change: with Sport’s victory over Cruzeiro, 2-1 this Sunday, in the game that closed the round, the Pernambuco team saw its access possibility jump from 12.5% ​​to 27.5%. And with a detail: in the next round he will face Vasco, his most direct rival for the G4 and just three points ahead of him.

CRUZEIRO – Guaranteed title and access to Serie B in advance

GRÊMIO – 96.1% chance of access.

BAHIA – 89.2% chance of access.

VASCO – 64.6% chance of access

SPORT – 27.5% chance of access

ITUANO – 17.2% chance of access

SAMPAIO CORRÊA – 3.0% chance of access

CRICIÚMA – 1.9% chance of access

LONDON – 0.28% chance of access

CRB – ​​0.23% chance of access

TOMBENSE – No chance of access and no risk of relegation by the accounts of the Department of Mathematics at UFMG

PONTE PRETA – No chance of access and no risk of relegation by the accounts of the Department of Mathematics at UFMG

VILA NOVA – 0.47% risk of falling

GUARANI – 1.2% risk of falling

CHAPECOENSE – 5.7% risk of falling

NOVORIZONTINO – 25% risk of falling

CSA – 80.7% risk of falling

WORKER – 91.5% risk of falling

BRUSQUE – 96.7% risk of falling

NAUTICAL – 98.6% risk of falling