UFMG updates its account on Vasco’s access chances after round 34

With the end of the 34th round of Série B do Brasileiro, the Department of Mathematics at UFMG updated its accounts on the chances of access and relegation. And there was an important change: with Sport’s victory over Cruzeiro, 2-1 this Sunday, in the game that closed the round, the Pernambuco team saw its access possibility jump from 12.5% to 27.5%. And with a detail: in the next round he will face Vasco, his most direct rival for the G4 and just three points ahead of him.
CRUZEIRO – Guaranteed title and access to Serie B in advance
GRÊMIO – 96.1% chance of access.
BAHIA – 89.2% chance of access.
VASCO – 64.6% chance of access
SPORT – 27.5% chance of access
ITUANO – 17.2% chance of access
SAMPAIO CORRÊA – 3.0% chance of access
CRICIÚMA – 1.9% chance of access
LONDON – 0.28% chance of access
CRB – 0.23% chance of access
TOMBENSE – No chance of access and no risk of relegation by the accounts of the Department of Mathematics at UFMG
PONTE PRETA – No chance of access and no risk of relegation by the accounts of the Department of Mathematics at UFMG
VILA NOVA – 0.47% risk of falling
GUARANI – 1.2% risk of falling
CHAPECOENSE – 5.7% risk of falling
NOVORIZONTINO – 25% risk of falling
CSA – 80.7% risk of falling
WORKER – 91.5% risk of falling
BRUSQUE – 96.7% risk of falling
NAUTICAL – 98.6% risk of falling