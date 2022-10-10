Ukraine War: Russia Makes Biggest Missile Attack – 10/10/2022 – World

Two days after the audacious attack on the Crimean bridge, which connects the peninsula annexed in 2014 to Russian territory, Vladimir Putin’s forces on Monday (10) carried out the most extensive attack on Ukrainian cities since the February 24 invasion. .

The move has been widely condemned by Volodymyr Zelensky’s allies abroad and appears to open a new stage in the war, raising fears of an escalation long sought by hardliners around Putin, who had suffered military setbacks in recent weeks.

At least 83 missiles, according to the Ukrainian army, hit targets in the country’s 11 major urban centers such as Kiev, Kharkiv and Lviv. The capital recorded at least four explosions in the first attack since June 26 – at least 11 people were killed and more than 80 were injured.

The action is retaliation by the Kremlin for the explosion – attributed to a truck bomb, but still poorly explained – that took place on Saturday (8) at the gigantic construction site that Putin inaugurated in 2018 as one of the main works of his government of more than two decades.

After confirming at a meeting of Russia’s Security Council the nature of this Monday morning’s attack, Putin promised further reactions. “If attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on our territory continue, Russia’s responses will be harsh and corresponding to the level of threat created,” he said.

The Russian president called the episode, which destroyed one of the bridge’s runways, a “terrorist attack on critical civilian infrastructure”. He claimed to have hit command centers and the Ukrainian energy system, a change of tone: Until then, Putin had only talked about Armed Forces targets.

In a sign of the escalation, on Russian state TV, the term used to designate this Monday’s targets was civilian infrastructure. Power and water supply were cut off in areas around Lviv, along the Polish border, and in four other Ukrainian regions.

“If we had done this every day since the beginning of the operation, it would all have ended in May,” Prime Minister of the annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksionov, said on Telegram. In Kiev, a missile crashed near a university, killing drivers in their cars, in the first bombardment of the central city since the start of the war in February.

“Putin is a terrorist who speaks through missiles,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said on Twitter. One of the explosions in the capital was captured during a live broadcast on the British BBC network, with the reporter at the scene, Brazilian Hugo Bachega, seeking shelter shortly afterwards. The city’s subway became the preferred shelter during the morning rush hour (dawn in Brazil).

The attacks were condemned by Western leaders. US President Joe Biden condemned the bombing of civilians as “brutality”. French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his support, including military, for Kiev, while the UK and Italian foreign ministers described the episode as “unacceptable” and “vile”, respectively, on Twitter.

On the same platform, Zelensky claimed that German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz had agreed to an urgent G7 meeting to discuss the case. UN Secretary-General António Guterres denounced what he called an “unacceptable escalation”.

NATO (Western military alliance) condemned the episode as “horrendous”, and China, Russia’s biggest ally, urged both sides to work to contain the worsening crisis. India, which transits between Moscow and Washington, spoke the same.

“Life was pretty much normal, but now it feels like we’ve gone back in time,” said Oleh Makienko, an independent journalist working in the capital, who was caught off guard by street attacks, running for cover in an underground station.

The retaliation is a reaction not only to the humiliation on the bridge near Kerch, Crimea, but also to the string of defeats on the ground in recent weeks: it lost occupied territories in Kharkiv and saw Ukrainian troops breach its defenses in Kherson (south) and Donetsk ( east).

These two regions, as well as Lugansk (east) and Zaporijia (south), were annexed last week by Putin’s decree, despite his forces not fully controlling them. Unlike what happened in Crimea in 2014, when there was a fait accompli in the West of absorption without conflict, now everything points to an escalation in the war.

Putin came under pressure from the hardliners of his surroundings. In addition to enacting annexation and an unpopular mobilization of 300,000 reservists, the Russian has now increased the intensity of his attacks with psychological effect. On the same Saturday that the bridge was attacked, the Kremlin changed the general commander of operations in the neighboring country.

Some hardliners have publicly advocated the use of limited-power tactical nuclear weapons against Ukrainians. One of its most vocal representatives, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadirov, posted on Telegram that he was “finally satisfied” with the conduct of the war, which he had criticized last week.

The action was the widest in geographic distribution, but the most intense of the war so far was the launch of the offensive by the Donbass (east) on April 18, when 315 missiles hit military targets in the region.

Several Kalibr cruise missiles fired from ships in the Black and Caspian Seas were deployed for the first time in months, apparently being spared by the Kremlin after intensive use early in the war. According to Ukraine, Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from bombers, ballistic Iskander type, were also used.

They are expensive and sophisticated weapons, and according to observers it would be difficult to replace them also due to the scarcity of Western chips used in them. On the other hand, Moscow has carried out attacks with less accurate missiles and also with suicide drones that it has purchased from Iran.