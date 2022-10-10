US says will continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine – News

The White House said on Sunday it would continue to arm Ukraine, but declined to comment more directly on an explosion that damaged the road and rail bridge linking Russia and Crimea.

“We really don’t have anything else to add on the bridge explosion,” White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby told the program. This Week, from the ABC broadcaster. “What I can say is that Mr Putin started this war and Mr Putin can end it today by simply withdrawing his troops from the country.”

Kirby said both sides needed to find a way to negotiate an end to the war, but Putin showed no interest in doing so.

“Quite the contrary,” he added. “By calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists, politically annexing or at least trying to annex four areas of Ukraine, he has shown every indication that he is doubling down on his bets,” added Kirby.





That’s why, Kirby said, “that, frankly, we are in almost daily contact with Ukrainians and we will continue to provide security assistance.”

Broadly echoing White House comments last week after U.S. President Joe Biden referenced the possibility of a nuclear “Armageddon,” Kirby said the U.S. has no indication that Putin made the decision to use nuclear weapons and that there is no reason to change the American strategic posture in this regard.

“The president was reflecting the very high stakes that are at stake now… when you have a modern nuclear power, and the leader of that modern nuclear power is willing to use irresponsible rhetoric like Putin did…” Kirby said.

